Pirates' Ivan Nova: Early exit Thursday
Nova left Thursday's game after taking a pitch off his finger while trying to bunt, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
This is a tough way to end the season for Nova, who allowed one run on four hits over two innings before he exited the game. Hopefully this isn't anything that will affect his offseason routine. Nova's strikeout and walk rates both went in the wrong direction this year, but his ratios were still serviceable. He's under contract for two more seasons and should be secure in his role as a starter entering spring training.
More News
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Allows one earned run in Friday no decision•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Confirmed for Friday start•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Expects to make next start•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Leaves game with calf discomfort•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Injury cuts short strong outing•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Surrenders five through five in loss•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...