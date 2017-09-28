Pirates' Ivan Nova: Early exit Thursday

Nova left Thursday's game after taking a pitch off his finger while trying to bunt, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

This is a tough way to end the season for Nova, who allowed one run on four hits over two innings before he exited the game. Hopefully this isn't anything that will affect his offseason routine. Nova's strikeout and walk rates both went in the wrong direction this year, but his ratios were still serviceable. He's under contract for two more seasons and should be secure in his role as a starter entering spring training.