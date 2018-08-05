Pirates' Ivan Nova: Escapes with no-decision against Cards
Nova didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Cardinals, giving up four runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings while striking out three.
The right-hander has seen his season take a downturn since the beginning of July, and Nova now has a 5.81 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB in 31 innings over his last six starts. He'll look to right the ship in his next outing Thursday in San Francisco.
