Pirates' Ivan Nova: Evens record with quality start

Nova (9-9) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four in a 3-1 victory over the Brewers.

The right-hander delivered his fifth quality start in his last six trips to the mound, lowering his ERA to 4.07 in the process -- the lowest it's been since the end of June. Nova will look to keep things rolling in his next start Friday, a home rematch against the Brewers.