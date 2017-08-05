Pirates' Ivan Nova: Fans five in no decision Friday
Nova allowed four runs, one of which was earned, on six hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, but received no decision Friday against the Padres.
Despite the unearned runs, Nova left the contest with a 4-2 deficit, but the offense tied the game after his departure, taking him off the hook for a potential loss. For the third game in a row, he's failed to record a quality start, and his ERA has risen 0.83 since June 11, so despite solid overall numbers, he's been trending downward lately. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Tigers.
