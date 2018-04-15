Pirates' Ivan Nova: Fans nine in Sunday's win

Nova (1-2) gave up three runs on six hits over 6.2 innings in Sunday's winning effort against the Marlins.

Nova demonstrated terrific control again Sunday, as he didn't surrender a walk for the second consecutive game. He leveraged his solid pitch location (71 of his 106 pitches were strikes) into nine strikeouts, his most of the season. His one major mistake came in the seventh inning when Justin Bour got ahold of a curveball and slugged a two-run home run. Nova projects to next pitch Friday against the Phillies, so his next matchup figures to be a bit more challenging.