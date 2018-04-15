Pirates' Ivan Nova: Fans nine in Sunday's win
Nova (1-2) gave up three runs on six hits over 6.2 innings in Sunday's winning effort against the Marlins.
Nova demonstrated terrific control again Sunday, as he didn't surrender a walk for the second consecutive game. He leveraged his solid pitch location (71 of his 106 pitches were strikes) into nine strikeouts, his most of the season. His one major mistake came in the seventh inning when Justin Bour got ahold of a curveball and slugged a two-run home run. Nova projects to next pitch Friday against the Phillies, so his next matchup figures to be a bit more challenging.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...