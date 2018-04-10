Pirates' Ivan Nova: Fans six in Tuesday's win
Nova (1-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out six batters in Tuesday's 8-5 victory over the Cubs.
Two of the runs that Nova surrendered came via home runs, both of which were hit by Javier Baez. Despite allowing a pair of homers, Nova showed solid control and didn't issue any walks while tossing 66 of his 102 pitches for strikes. Although his ERA sits at a lofty mark of 5.19 for the year, Nova will have the chance to continue improving, as his next start projects to be a favorable matchup against the Marlins on Sunday.
More News
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...