Pirates' Ivan Nova: Fans six in Tuesday's win

Nova (1-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out six batters in Tuesday's 8-5 victory over the Cubs.

Two of the runs that Nova surrendered came via home runs, both of which were hit by Javier Baez. Despite allowing a pair of homers, Nova showed solid control and didn't issue any walks while tossing 66 of his 102 pitches for strikes. Although his ERA sits at a lofty mark of 5.19 for the year, Nova will have the chance to continue improving, as his next start projects to be a favorable matchup against the Marlins on Sunday.