Pirates' Ivan Nova: Gets lit up by Nats
Nova surrendered eight runs (five earned) in 4.2 innings Wednesday in Washington. He allowed 11 hits and two walks while striking out five.
He didn't get much support from his defense and struggled with his two-seam fastball. Nova entered Wednesday with a 2.28 ERA his last 27.2 innings but saw his season earned-run average jump to 4.01. He'll face the White Sox on Tuesday.
