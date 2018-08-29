Pirates' Ivan Nova: Goes 3.2 innings in loss
Nova (7-9) allowed four runs on six hits in a loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday, walking two and striking out one in 3.2 innings.
Nova was pitching pretty effectively but hit a snag in the fourth inning, giving up three hits (including a two-run home run) and two walks before being lifted. Nova has now lost three straight games, although his previous two outings were quality starts. Tuesday's performance was his shortest outing since May 8, in which he went just two innings against the White Sox. The right-hander will carry a 4.35 ERA into his next start against the Braves in Atlanta.
