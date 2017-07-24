Pirates' Ivan Nova: Hit hard in loss at Coors Field
Nova (10-7) allowed seven runs on nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts over five-plus innings in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.
Nova adjusted poorly to pitching in the league's most hitter-friendly venue, allowing home runs to Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story while failing to last at least six innings for just the second time in 20 starts. The veteran righty has consistently worked deep into games thanks to a terrific 78:17 K:BB, but his effectiveness has been limited over the past two starts due to 19 hits allowed. He'll have a great opportunity to get back on track on the road Saturday against a Padres offense that has scored the fewest runs in the league.
