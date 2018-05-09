Pirates' Ivan Nova: Hit hard Tuesday
Nova did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win, pitching just two innings with two strikeouts while allowing five runs on six hits and two walks against the White Sox.
Despite lining up against the second-lowest scoring team in the AL, Nova was roughed up in this one. He gave up three extra-base hits -- including his seventh home run of the season -- and needed 77 pitches just to get through the two frames. That's now back-to-back outings for Nova in which he's failed to make it through five innings while allowing five earned runs, pushing him up to a 4.84 ERA. The 31-year-old will try to get back on track Sunday against the Giants.
