Pirates' Ivan Nova: In line to start Saturday

Nova (personal) is listed as the Pirates' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

It's still not entirely clear if Nova has rejoined the Pirates after missing his last turn through the rotation to tend to a personal matter, but the team's decision to include him among their probable starters suggests that he's expected back over the weekend. With Nova's return on the horizon, Nick Kingham will likely prepare for a bullpen role after limiting the Braves to one run over five innings in a spot start Sunday.