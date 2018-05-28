Pirates' Ivan Nova: Lands on 10-day DL

Nova (finger) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

He has been bothered for a while by a sprained right ring finger, and the Pirates have decided to finally give him some time to try to get right. Nova said the injury primarily affects his curveball. Nick Kingham was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move, and will take Nova's rotation spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories