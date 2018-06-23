Pirates' Ivan Nova: Mows down Diamondbacks in no-decision

Nova spun eight scoreless innings with three hits and eight strikeouts Friday, but he wasn't a factor in the decision in the Pirates' extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks.

Spanning his last three starts, Nova owns a ridiculous 0.92 ERA with 19 strikeouts and five walks in 19.2 innings, but he was matched by Patrick Corbin's gem in this one. At 3.98, his ERA now sits below 4.00 for the first time since before his May 2 start (nine outings ago). The innings eater will look to keep this form in his next scheduled mound trip Wednesday at the Mets.