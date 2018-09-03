Pirates' Ivan Nova: Next start date TBD
General manager Neal Huntington said he doesn't know when Nova will return from personal business, but he'll likely need to throw a bullpen session before returning to the rotation.
"I would anticipate as wanting to get him off a mound again before we drop him right back into the rotation," Huntington said during his radio show Sunday. "He (Nova) may get a side and drop into the next series when we come back home." If the scenario holds true, Nova would pitch against at home against Miami, but the arrangement isn't set in stone. Nova has compiled a 3.30 ERA at PNC Park in 2018, more than two runs per game better than his road mark (5.43 ERA).
