Pirates' Ivan Nova: Notches fifth win

Nova (5-6) allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out five across 5.2 innings as he picked up the win Monday against the Nationals.

Nova was spotted a three-run lead following the first inning, and he managed to hold Washington to three runs prior to being lifted from a 6-3 game. He certainly pitched more effectively than in his last start against the Dodgers, when he surrendered seven runs on five home runs over five innings. Nova sports a 4.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 76:17 K:BB over 98 innings this season.