Pirates' Ivan Nova: Notches sixth win
Nova (6-6) surrendered two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 6.2 innings Sunday as he collected the win over the Reds.
After the Pirates jumped out to a 9-0 lead, Nova allowed a pair of runs on a two-RBI single in the seventh inning before exiting. He's been decent of late, recording a victory in two of his last three outings, giving up 6 runs over 17 innings while fanning 10. The 31-year-old right-hander is slated to start next Friday against the Mets.
