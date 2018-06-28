Pirates' Ivan Nova: Quality start versus Mets in no-decision

Nova didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the Mets, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two in six innings.

Nova allowed a couple of runs in the third inning and yielded a solo homer in the sixth to exit trailing 3-0, but the Pirates offense came alive late with four runs in the ninth inning to spare him of the loss. The 31-year-old wasn't really fooling Mets hitters, producing only four swinging strikes while matching a season low with just two strikeouts, but it was still good for his third straight quality start. He'll wrap up June with an impressive 1.75 ERA over four starts and 25.2 innings in the month, and will carry a 4.02 ERA overall into Tuesday's start against the Dodgers.