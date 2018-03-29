Pirates' Ivan Nova: Rained out Thursday, will start Friday

Thursday's game was rained out, so Nova will take the mound Friday afternoon against the Tigers, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This was an easy game to make up, as both teams had an off day Friday, so Nova simply gets pushed back a day while the rest of the rotation stays on schedule.

