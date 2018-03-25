Pirates' Ivan Nova: Ready to rock & roll
Nova made his final spring tuneup Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in three innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out three batters.
The righty, who will serve as Pittsburgh's Opening Day starter in Detroit on Thursday, pitched through knee pain for much of the season's second half last summer. He lost 15 pounds in the offseason to help improve his health. While Nova isn't a frontline option, he represents a decent streaming option at PNC Park, where he went 8-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 74 innings last year.
