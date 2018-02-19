Pirates' Ivan Nova: Reports to camp down 10 pounds
Nova arrived at camp looking slimmer after losing 10 pounds during the offseason, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Nova made the decision to drop weight after suffering a left knee injury in 2017 -- he played through knee inflammation during most of the season, which limited his ability to work out. Nova finished the year at 11-14 with a 4.14 ERA across 187.0 innings and 131 strikeouts. The 31-year-old right-hander comes into spring training healthy, and will look to improve in 2018 after making it through his first full season as a major-league starter.
More News
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....