Pirates' Ivan Nova: Reports to camp down 10 pounds

Nova arrived at camp looking slimmer after losing 10 pounds during the offseason, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Nova made the decision to drop weight after suffering a left knee injury in 2017 -- he played through knee inflammation during most of the season, which limited his ability to work out. Nova finished the year at 11-14 with a 4.14 ERA across 187.0 innings and 131 strikeouts. The 31-year-old right-hander comes into spring training healthy, and will look to improve in 2018 after making it through his first full season as a major-league starter.