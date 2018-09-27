Pirates' Ivan Nova: Roughed up by Cubs in no-decision

Nova didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, surrendering six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks over four innings while striking out three.

The Pirates took him off the hook for his 10th loss of the season with a late rally, but otherwise it was a disappointing end to the season for Nova. The 31-year-old finishes 2018 with a 4.19 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, remarkably similar numbers to his 2016 (4.17/1.25) and 2017 (4.14/1.28) performances.