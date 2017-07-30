Pirates' Ivan Nova: Roughed up by Padres

Nova (10-8) gave up four runs on eight hits despite striking out six over five innings in a loss Saturday against the Padres.

Nova could pin his last start on Coors Field. No such luck Saturday at Petco Park, where he faced one of the league's worst offenses in one of the league's best parks for pitchers. Over his past eight starts, Nova now has a 5.48 ERA and has allowed 11 home runs, including Manuel Margot's solo shot off Nova in the fifth inning Saturday. The magic Nova had in the first half has waned awfully quickly.