Pirates' Ivan Nova: Roughed up by Padres
Nova (10-8) gave up four runs on eight hits despite striking out six over five innings in a loss Saturday against the Padres.
Nova could pin his last start on Coors Field. No such luck Saturday at Petco Park, where he faced one of the league's worst offenses in one of the league's best parks for pitchers. Over his past eight starts, Nova now has a 5.48 ERA and has allowed 11 home runs, including Manuel Margot's solo shot off Nova in the fifth inning Saturday. The magic Nova had in the first half has waned awfully quickly.
More News
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Hit hard in loss at Coors Field•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Tosses quality start in win over Brewers•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Improves to 9-6•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Sluggish against Phillies•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Picks up eighth win Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Takes loss against Brewers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...