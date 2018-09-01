Pirates' Ivan Nova: Scratched from Sunday start
Nova will not start Sunday against the Braves due to a personal issue, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The nature of the personal issue and whether it will cause him to be skipped completely or just pushed back a day or two is not yet clear. Nick Kingham will get the call Sunday in his absence.
