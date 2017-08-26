Pirates' Ivan Nova: Second-half struggles continue Friday
Nova (11-11) took the loss against the Reds on Friday, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks over five innings while striking out six.
After steaming into the All-Star break with a 3.21 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, Nova has been hit hard in eight second-half starts, posting a 6.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. His 42:12 K:BB in 45 innings over that stretch is still solid, so there's been some bad BABIP luck involved, but a 2.0 HR/9 is the primary culprit. Things won't get much easier for the right-hander in his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Cubs.
