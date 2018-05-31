Pirates' Ivan Nova: Set to throw Wednesday

Nova (finger) will play catch Wednesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nova said his sprained finger is feeling better, so he'll test it out by throwing for the first time since landing on the disabled list Monday. The earliest he can return is June 4, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by then as athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said the veteran right-hander will need to throw a simulated game or make a rehab start before rejoining the Pirates' rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories