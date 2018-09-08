Pirates' Ivan Nova: Shines in quality start

Nova (8-9) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday by allowed three hits over six shutout innings. He struck out nine and walked one.

Nova allowed only a single runner to reach second base on the afternoon, which only occurred because of a wild pitch. The 31-year-old has a 4.17 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 146.2 innings, and next lines up to start Thursday at Milwaukee.