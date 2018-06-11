Pirates' Ivan Nova: Strikes out eight in return

Nova (3-5) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Cubs.

Nova returned to make his first start since May 24 and turned in one of his better efforts of the season. He showed no signs of discomfort or rust in his return from a finger injury that landed him on the disabled list, as he threw 94 pitches and posted his second-highest strikeout total of the season. He'll look to build on this start in his next outing, likely to come against the Reds on Saturday.