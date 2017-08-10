Pirates' Ivan Nova: Struggles Wednesday in Detroit

Nova (10-9) was rocked for six runs on 10 hits with two walks and five strikeouts over 6.1 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Tigers.

Nova never had a chance to win this one, as opposing starter Justin Verlander twirled eight innings on one-hit ball. The pitchers traded shutout frames in the third through sixth innings after Nova surrendered three runs in the first two, but a bases-clearing triple by Nick Castellanos in the seventh blew the game open while chasing Pittsburgh's starter. Nova has been unable to work deep into games of late, lasting fewer than seven innings in each of his past eight starts after throwing at least that many in eight of his first 15 appearances. Monday's day off will give him an extra day of rest prior to his next start Tuesday Milwaukee.