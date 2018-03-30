Pirates' Ivan Nova: Struggles with control Friday
Nova allowed two runs on six hits and three walks in five innings Friday. He struck out four en route to a no-decision against Detroit.
Nova issued more than three free passes only one time in 31 starts last season. It's possible that he struggled gripping the ball in the 37-degree weather conditions, leading to the uncharacteristic control problems. He did wiggle himself out of a pair of bases-loaded, no-out situations Friday, however. The righty is a better streaming option at PNC Park, where he'll make his next start. The 31-year-old went 8-2 with a 2.80 ERA at home in 2017.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...