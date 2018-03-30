Pirates' Ivan Nova: Struggles with control Friday

Nova allowed two runs on six hits and three walks in five innings Friday. He struck out four en route to a no-decision against Detroit.

Nova issued more than three free passes only one time in 31 starts last season. It's possible that he struggled gripping the ball in the 37-degree weather conditions, leading to the uncharacteristic control problems. He did wiggle himself out of a pair of bases-loaded, no-out situations Friday, however. The righty is a better streaming option at PNC Park, where he'll make his next start. The 31-year-old went 8-2 with a 2.80 ERA at home in 2017.