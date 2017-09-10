Pirates' Ivan Nova: Surrenders five through five in loss

Nova (11-13) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through five innings during Sunday's loss to St. Louis.

After having his last start skipped, this wasn't an encouraging return to the mound, and Nova has now allowed 20 runs through 18.2 innings over his past four starts. His 4.25 ERA and 1.27 WHIP are still respectable numbers, but with his poor current form and underwhelming 6.3 K/9 in mind, Nova's fantasy value is trending in the wrong direction. He projects to make his next start on the road against the Reds.