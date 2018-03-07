Pirates' Ivan Nova: Tabbed as Opening Day starter
Nova will take the hill for Pittsburgh's 2018 season opener against the Tigers on March 29, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The club also announced that Jameson Taillon will start the home opener versus Minnesota on April 2. Nova posted a 4.14 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 31 starts during his first full season with the Pirates last season. Positively, he's been able to cut his walk rate down (1.7 BB/9 in 2017) but only recorded a 6.3 K/9 and had some trouble with the long ball, especially away from home. Throughout his career, Nova holds a career ERA of 4.27 with 726 strikeouts in 160 starts over 980.2 innings between the Pirates and Yankees.
