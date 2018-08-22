Pirates' Ivan Nova: Takes loss despite quality start
Nova (7-8) was tagged with the loss against the Braves on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.
Dansby Swanson took Nova deep for a two-run home run during the fifth inning, but he otherwise pitched quite well against the Braves. The 31-year-old has delivered three straight quality starts -- five runs allowed across 18.1 innings -- but has two consecutive losses as the Pirates have scored one total run in his last two starts. The veteran right-hander currently lines up to start at St. Louis next Tuesday.
More News
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Takes loss despite strong start•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Beats Giants for seventh win•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Escapes with no-decision against Cards•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Delivers shaky outing•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Notches sixth win•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Leaves in fifth in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...