Pirates' Ivan Nova: Takes loss despite quality start

Nova (7-8) was tagged with the loss against the Braves on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Dansby Swanson took Nova deep for a two-run home run during the fifth inning, but he otherwise pitched quite well against the Braves. The 31-year-old has delivered three straight quality starts -- five runs allowed across 18.1 innings -- but has two consecutive losses as the Pirates have scored one total run in his last two starts. The veteran right-hander currently lines up to start at St. Louis next Tuesday.