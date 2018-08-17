Pirates' Ivan Nova: Takes loss despite strong start
Nova (7-7) pitched 6.2 innings and took the loss Thursday, allowing just one run on seven hits (one homer) while striking out three in the 1-0 loss to the Cubs.
Nova allowed a solo shot to Ian Happ in the fourth inning and that proved to be the only run either team would score on the night. Unfortunately, he was simply out-dueled by Cubs starter Jon Lester and failed to get any run support. He dropped his season ERA to 4.26 with a 91:27 K:BB in 131 innings. Nova will look to get back in the win column against the Braves next Tuesday.
More News
-
