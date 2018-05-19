Pirates' Ivan Nova: Takes loss in quality start Friday
Nova (2-4) took the loss against the Padres on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits over six innings while striking out four.
The right-hander recorded his first quality start in May and fourth of the season, but Nova's winless streak extended to six starts as the Pirates failed to provide him with much support. His 4.79 ERA on the season seems shaky, but Nova's 43:8 K:BB through 56.1 innings paints a better picture of his performance to date.
