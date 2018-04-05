Pirates' Ivan Nova: Takes loss to Twins

Nova (0-1) allowed five runs on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings in a loss Wednesday to the Twins.

Of the five hits Nova allowed, four went for extra-bases, including a home run by Brian Dozier. Nova hasn't been able to put it together yet this season, as he has failed to post a quality start in either of his two outings thus far. He was only able to draw five swinging strikes in 81 pitches Wednesday night, and he'll need to miss more bats to last deeper into ballgames.