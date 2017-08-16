Pirates' Ivan Nova: Takes loss Tuesday despite quality start
Nova (10-10) fell to the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out four.
It was Nova's 16th quality start of the season, but a lack of run support and a Josh Bell throwing error combined to hand the right-hander his fourth straight losing decision. He'll carry a 3.77 ERA into his next outing Sunday at home against the Cardinals.
