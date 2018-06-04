Pirates' Ivan Nova: Tosses bullpen Sunday

Nova (finger) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nova tossed 32 pitches during the session and noted afterwards that his sprained right ring finger felt better, though the team will wait and see how his finger responds Monday before determining the next step in his recovery. Nova will eventually either have to make a minor-league rehab start or pitch in a simulated game before the Pirates feel comfortable bringing him off the disabled list, leaving a return this week likely out of the question. In the meantime, Nick Kingham figures to keep filling in for Nova in the rotation.

