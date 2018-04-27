Pirates' Ivan Nova: Tosses eight strong Thursday
Nova allowed six hits while striking out five batters across eight scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Thursday.
Nova was sharp throughout Thursday's outing, needing just 93 pitches -- 63 of which were strikes -- to complete eight shutout frames in what was easily his best outing of the season. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old was unable to pick up the win despite his impressive performance, as the only run of the game came off a walkoff homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. Nova has now notched four straight quality starts, and he owns a remarkable 23:0 K:BB across 27.2 innings over that stretch. He'll look to keep things rolling as he carries a 3.32 ERA and 1.03 WHIP into his next start, which is set for Tuesday against the Nationals.
