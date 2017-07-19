Pirates' Ivan Nova: Tosses quality start in win over Brewers

Nova (10-6) allowed three runs on 10 hits and one walk across six innings in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He struck out six.

Nova, who consistently put men on base throughout the evening, was able to escape several jams but was breached by a three-run home run from Travis Shaw in the third inning. Luckily his offense came to his aid in the sixth inning, plating four runs to put him in line for the win. Nova's 1.13 WHIP on the season indicates that he should cut down on the baserunners moving forward. He has now gone at least six innings in nine of his last 10 starts and will look to continue his steady season Sunday against the Rockies.