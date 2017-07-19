Pirates' Ivan Nova: Tosses quality start in win over Brewers
Nova (10-6) allowed three runs on 10 hits and one walk across six innings in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He struck out six.
Nova, who consistently put men on base throughout the evening, was able to escape several jams but was breached by a three-run home run from Travis Shaw in the third inning. Luckily his offense came to his aid in the sixth inning, plating four runs to put him in line for the win. Nova's 1.13 WHIP on the season indicates that he should cut down on the baserunners moving forward. He has now gone at least six innings in nine of his last 10 starts and will look to continue his steady season Sunday against the Rockies.
More News
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....