Pirates' Ivan Nova: Tosses sim game Tuesday

Nova (finger) threw a two-inning simulated game Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Nova threw 30 pitches and got up and down twice, confirming afterwards that everything went well. He'll be reevaluated Wednesday, and if everything checks out, it sounds like he could make his next appearance for the big club. Nova's return would likely push Nick Kingham from the rotation.

