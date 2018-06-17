Pirates' Ivan Nova: Tosses six sharp innings in win

Nova (4-5) picked up the win Saturday against the Reds, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings.

Nova served up a solo homer to Eugenio Suarez in the second inning, but otherwise the veteran right-hander was able to keep the lowly Reds quiet. He's now allowed just two runs across 11.2 innings in a pair of starts since returning from the disabled list last week, lowering his ERA from 4.96 to 4.42 over that stretch. Next up for Nova will be a home start against the Diamondbacks.