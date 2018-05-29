Pirates' Ivan Nova: Unavailable to start this week

Nova will miss at least two turns through the rotation due to his sprained right ring finger, though Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said he believes Nova will make a full recovery in 10 days, Mason Wittner of MLB.com reports.

Nova was diagnosed with the injury after experiencing discomfort during his last outing May 24 against the Reds. Since the Pirates waited until Monday to move Nova to the disabled list, his stint is retroactive to May 25, leaving June 4 as the earliest date he can be activated. That will prevent Nova from being available Sunday against the Cardinals, setting Nick Kingham up for a two-start week, with the first of those turns coming Tuesday versus the Cubs. Nova is scheduled to resume throwing off flat ground in the next couple of days and should reenter the rotation for next week's three-game series with the Dodgers in Pittsburgh.