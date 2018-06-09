Pirates' Ivan Nova: Will start Sunday

Nova (finger) will come off the disabled list to start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Nova threw 30 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday and apparently progressed well enough for the Pirates to re-insert him into the rotation without a minor-league rehab appearance. The 31-year-old will have a less than ideal matchup against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his return.

