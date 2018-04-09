Pirates' Ivan Nova: Will start Tuesday
Nova will start Tuesday against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Nova was originally slated to start Monday, but the game was postponed one day due to snow. As expected, Nova will remain the starter. He'll be able to pitch again Sunday against the Marlins, preserving his two-start week. The veteran has gotten off to a rough start this year, posting a 6.10 ERA through his first two starts, and the Cubs are unlikely to provide an easy lineup for him to get back on track against.
