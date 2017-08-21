Pirates' Ivan Nova: Wins Little League Classic
Nova (11-10) came away with a 6-3 win Sunday, allowing three earned runs on eight hits across 5.2 innings against the Cardinals. He didn't issue a walk and struck out five.
Nova's performance in the Little League Classic in front of around 3,000 fans wasn't his best, but he pitched well enough to get back above .500 on the season. The big right-hander continues to maintain an ERA (3.81) and WHIP (1.22) slightly better than his career marks of 4.21 and 1.34 through 25 starts this season, as he continues to hold down the No. 3 spot in the Pirates' rotation behind Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon.
More News
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Takes loss Tuesday despite quality start•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Struggles Wednesday in Detroit•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Fans five in no-decision Friday•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Roughed up by Padres•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Hit hard in loss at Coors Field•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Tosses quality start in win over Brewers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...