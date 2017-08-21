Pirates' Ivan Nova: Wins Little League Classic

Nova (11-10) came away with a 6-3 win Sunday, allowing three earned runs on eight hits across 5.2 innings against the Cardinals. He didn't issue a walk and struck out five.

Nova's performance in the Little League Classic in front of around 3,000 fans wasn't his best, but he pitched well enough to get back above .500 on the season. The big right-hander continues to maintain an ERA (3.81) and WHIP (1.22) slightly better than his career marks of 4.21 and 1.34 through 25 starts this season, as he continues to hold down the No. 3 spot in the Pirates' rotation behind Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon.