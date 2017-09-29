Pirates' Ivan Nova: X-rays negative

Nova left Thursday's game with an injured right index finger, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fortunately, X-rays were negative, so Nova should be able to have a normal offseason. He was injured while squaring around to bunt in the third inning. The 30-year-old ends the campaign with a 4.14 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 131:36 K:BB -- his ratios were nearly identical to those from 2016 despite worse peripherals.