Pirates' J.B. Shuck: Could make Opening Day roster
Shuck could break camp with the Pirates if Lonnie Chisenhall (hand) is forced to open the season on the injured list, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Shuck and Chisenhall will both travel to Cincinnati ahead of Thursday's season opener before a decision is made. Even if Shuck does break camp with the Pirates, it would likely be in a reserve role given his .192/.255/.231 line in 70 games with the Marlins last season.
