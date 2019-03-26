Shuck could break camp with the Pirates if Lonnie Chisenhall (hand) is forced to open the season on the injured list, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Shuck and Chisenhall will both travel to Cincinnati ahead of Thursday's season opener before a decision is made. Even if Shuck does break camp with the Pirates, it would likely be in a reserve role given his .192/.255/.231 line in 70 games with the Marlins last season.