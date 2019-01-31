Pirates' J.B. Shuck: Inks minors deal with Pirates
Shuck signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Shuck split time between Triple-A New Orleans and Miami last season, hitting a solid .327/.405/.461 in 51 games with the Baby Cakes but struggling to a .192/.255/.231 line across 70 games with the Marlins. The 31-year-old owns a career .244/.294/.316 line across parts of six major-league seasons and projects as organizational outfield depth.
