Shuck will bat seventh and start in center field Thursday against the Reds.

Shuck's time in center will likely be limited to Opening Day while Starling Marte recovers from a migraine headache. It's interesting that the outfielder's gone from Opening Day hopeful to starter in 24 hours. General manager Neal Huntington mentioned Shuck on The Fan 93.7 pre-game radio show that while Melky Cabrera will see the majority of right field starts with Gregory Polanco (shoulder) out, Shuck will also play in right. The announcement was somewhat surprising, given that Huntington didn't mention Pablo Reyes -- who made frequent right field starts in September -- at all. In the end, performance will probably dictate whether Shuck or Reyes sees more action in the outfield.

