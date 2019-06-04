Pirates' J.C. Flowers: Popped by Pirates

The Pirates have selected Flowers with the No. 124 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A two-way player from Florida State, Flowers is very athletic and has good size at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. He has a low-90s fastball from the right side, decent slider and developing changeup. The Pirates announced Flowers as a pitcher, so perhaps once he focuses solely on pitching his stuff will tick up and he will begin commanding his pitches better.